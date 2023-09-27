PROPOSED BUDGETS of the Commission on Audit (CoA) and the Office of the Ombudsman for 2024 breezed through the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday with deliberations terminated swiftly amid little questionings.

“We will favorably endorse your budget to the plenary without any prejudice to any augmentations,” panel chair Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said at the close of the budget hearing for the CoA as no further questions were raised after the presentation.

CoA’s proposed P13.36-billion budget will be used mostly for personal services amounting to P13.179 billion, which includes P636 million in retirement and life insurance premiums and P690.55 million for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE). A separate P126.85 million is earmarked for capital outlay.

No opposition was voiced out even for the P10 million in intelligence funds included in the CoA budget.

Under the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP), CoA’s budget was reduced by P800 million from its initial request of P14.17 billion, which would have increased to over P500 million the allotment for the construction projects and funding for equipment and other machinery.

At the same hearing, Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires said his office can operate without confidential funds, despite an allotment of P51.47 million for the purpose.

“If it will only taint the reputation of the Office and of the Ombudsman itself and its officers, I am even willing that this be scrapped,” he said in response to Senator Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel’s inquiry on whether or not taking the intelligence funds away would affect the agency’s operations.

“I dare not have a confidential fund during my term of office,” Mr. Martires said

Under the Ombudsman’s proposed P5.05-billion budget for next year, P1.31 billion is intended to hire more employees; P76.87 million for pension benefits; P392.22 million for capital outlay requirements; and P389.63 million for retirement and other forms of benefits. — John Victor D. Ordoñez