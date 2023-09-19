BAGUIO CITY — A farmer was killed on his way home from selling palay with this two friends as gunmen riding a motorcycle drove by and opened fire at them along the road in Barangay San Francisco, Cauayan City, Isabela, Monday evening.

Police said Marlon Quijano, 41, of Pulong Tagalog, Barangay San Francisco, was declared dead at the hospital, while his two companions who were tailing his motorcycle on another motorbike — Joseph Benigno, 53, barangay chairman of Daburab, Cauayan, and Elpidio Camungao, 47, also of Pulong Tagalog — were critically wounded in the attack.

The victims had just come from Barangay Rizaluna in Alicia town, also in Isabela, where they sold their harvest, when the assailants zoomed past them while shooting. Probers were still establishing who the real target was since Mr. Benigno is a village leader and elections are coming up next month. — Artemio A. Dumlao