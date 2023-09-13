COTABATO CITY – A team led by a physician in the Bangsamoro parliament treated 77 patients, 32 of them afflicted with cataract and pterygium, through an outreach mission in an impoverished barangay in Pikit, Cotabato on Tuesday.

The eye care mission of the outreach team of the ophthalmologist and Bangsamoro parliament member Kadil Monera Sinolinding, Jr. in Barangay Kabasalan in Pikit was facilitated by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to benefit poor residents of the community.

Municipal officials in Pikit and the barangay chairman in Kabasalan, Gulam K. Guimbalanan, separately told reporters Wednesday that the medical mission was “a big help to us.”

“All of those they treated are from marginalized families,” Mr. Guimbalanan said.

The outreach team of Mr. Sinolinding had served almost 3,000 patients in a series of medical missions since he was appointed member of the parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in August last year. — John Felix M. Unson