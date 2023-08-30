CONGRESS is launching separate probes into recent gun-toting incidents on the road involving people in government service as the aggressors, aiming to arrest what seems to be a growing culture of impunity.



In the lower chamber, House Resolution No. 1231 was filed by party-list Representatives Bonifacio L. Bosita and Ramon Rodrigo L. Gutierrez, citing the gun-toting of a cyclist in Quezon City by a former police officer now reported to be employed in government.

“It is important to keep the roads, specifically riders and cyclists safe from these abuses,” the congressmen said, noting that they will also look into the gun-toting of a motorcycle rider by a government prosecutor that happened earlier.

In the Senate, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri and Senator Pia S. Cayetano filed Senate Resolution No. 763 last Tuesday to investigate the incident in Quezon City, which they called “a serious case involving public order and safety.”

On Wednesday, Police Brigader Gen. Nicolas D. Torre III resigned as Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director to give way to any further investigation of the incident after he drew criticism for the way police handled the incident involving a former fellow QCPD member who is now facing an alarm and scandal charge. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz