DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Tina Rose Marie L. Canda has died at the age of 61, the DBM said.

“Usec. Tina joined our Creator last night, 23 August 2023, the date that supposedly marks her 41st work anniversary with the DBM,” the department statement on Thursday read.

“She began her career at the DBM as a budget analyst after graduating cum laude from the University of Sto. Tomas in 1986,” it said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson