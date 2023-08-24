COTABATO CITY — Authorities will be studying the viability of opening new sea routes connecting Cotabato City to Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, Bangsamoro officials of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) revealed on Thursday.

Bangsamoro Marina Director Abubakar A. Katambak said this initiative reflects the smooth and constant cooperation between agencies of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the central offices of Marina the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on the operation of marine and land conveyances in the autonomous region.

Last June, the sea route connecting Cotabato City, via the Polloc Port in Maguindanao del Norte, to Lamitan City, Basilan was established. “That was a product of our cooperation,” Bangsamoro Transportation and Communication Minister Paisalin P. Tago said as he explained that the devolution of functions of Marina to the BARMM is not a cutting of ties with the central office. — John Felix M. Unson