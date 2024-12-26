COTABATO CITY — Policemen and local officials seized P3.4 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Kabuntalan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), told reporters on Thursday that the suspect, Loloh Sakilan Ali, is now locked in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Mr. Ali, a resident of Barangay Tugal in Talitay town in Maguindanao del Norte, was immediately detained by personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael A. Madin, after selling half a kilo of shabu during a tradeoff at a secluded area in the barangay.

Mr. Macapaz said personnel of the Sultan Kudarat municipal police and operatives of different units under PRO-BAR also impounded Ali’s Suzuki Raider motorcycle that he used in transporting shabu to contacts in different towns in Maguindanao del Norte and in nearby barangays in Cotabato City. — John Felix M. Unson