THE JUDICIARY asked the Senate on Wednesday for P200 million to implement and establish a security force that will protect judicial officials.

At a Senate finance committee hearing, Supreme Court (SC) Administrator Raul B. Villanueva said the judiciary was only given P50 million to establish the Office of the Judiciary Marshals next year.

“We plan to hire an initial amount of 1,000 judiciary marshals and since it will be fully implemented next year, we really need an additional amount,” Mr. Villanueva told the committee.

Senator Allan Peter S. Cayetano backed the budget hike for the new office, noting that increasing security in the judiciary would improve the peace and order situation in the country. — John Victor D. Ordoñez