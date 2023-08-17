COTABATO CITY — Police and military agents have intensified investigation into Tuesday’s grenade attack on the house of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Sheriff M. Abas.

Intelligence agents of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division have stepped in to help local police identify the motorcycle rider who lobbed the grenade at Mr. Abas’ front yard on Narra Street, Barangay Rosary Heights 3, here.

While the explosion caused property damage, no one was injured. A P300,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

Police Director Brig. Gen. Allan C. Nobleza said probers were reviewing security camera footage in the area that could help their investigation. — John Felix M. Unson

