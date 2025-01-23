COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10 (PDEA-10) seized P9.5 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from two peddlers entrapped in Barangay San Miguel in Iligan City on Wednesday.

Benjamin G. Gaspi, director of PDEA-10, told reporters on Thursday that the suspects, a woman and her male accomplice, are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The duo was immediately detained after selling 1,400 grams of shabu during a tradeoff along a stretch of the Tibanga Highway.

PDEA-10 agents also impounded the Toyota Fortuner of the suspects that they reportedly used in transporting narcotics to contacts in Iligan City and in nearby towns in the adjoining Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte provinces.

Mr. Gaspi said the operation that led to their arrest was assisted by the Iligan City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-10. — John Felix M. Unson