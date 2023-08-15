THE DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DoT) on Tuesday asked congressmen to give it a P15.3-billion budget for next year, citing its big contribution to the Philippine economy.

DoT is “in dire need of a budget that is equitable to its contribution to the coffers of the national economy,” Tourism Secretary Christina G. Frasco told a House of Representatives budget hearing.

The agency was given a P2.99-billion budget for 2024, lower than its P3.73-billion budget this year.

“The reduction in the budget of the department as well as our attached agencies will of course adversely affect the projects that we have forthcoming in 2024,” Ms. Frasco said.

The Philippines has posted a 66% recovery rate based on international tourist arrivals, according to the Tourism chief.

House Appropriations senior vice chairperson and Marikina Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo said the agency must show that it could “fully absorb” its budget. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz