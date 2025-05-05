PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PwC) has unveiled a refreshed brand positioning and identity, emphasizing its commitment to harnessing technology to better support clients worldwide.

The new brand positioning, along with updated visual and verbal elements, will be promoted through PwC’s global advertising campaign, “So You Can,” developed in partnership with FutureBrand and McCann.

The campaign will be rolled out globally in the coming months.

As part of the rebranding, PwC has redesigned its logo, incorporating a new “momentum mark,” a distinctive orange signature color, and updated visual elements. The company has also adopted a refreshed verbal identity, defined by a tone that is “bold, collaborative, and optimistic.”

The brand repositioning aligns with PwC’s ongoing initiatives to assist clients in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) at the enterprise level.

“As technology and other megatrends continue to transform the economy, it is important that our identity provides the right platform for the future,” said Antonia Wade, PwC Global chief marketing officer, in a statement on Friday.

PwC employs approximately 6,400 people in the Philippines, with 2,900 serving local clients and 3,500 catering to global clients. The company operates offices in Makati, Pasig, and branches in Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz