FILIPINOS should be taught how to spot fake news, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said on Monday, citing possible threats from artificial intelligence (AI).

“We have to find a way to make sure that whatever the inputs are people are getting, they have the capability, they have the ability to be able to discern between truth, speculation, propaganda and outright lies,” he said at the launch of the Presidential Communications Office’s media literacy campaign.

“With the advent of AI, we can see that the tools that are available are becoming more and more powerful,” the President said. “And we’re all very grateful when machines do a little bit of their thinking for us. But it’s also rather disconcerting when we are confronted by pure AI. You are no longer talking to a human. It can spit out all sorts of things.”

“And that is that’s something that we have to learn how to deal with.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza