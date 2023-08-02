PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed three new officials of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Named directors IV were Iloilo Science and Technology University President Raul Muyong, Corinna Frances Cabanilla and Christine Ferrer.

Ms. Cabanilla served as director-in-charge of the local graduate scholarship programs of CHED for faculty members, while Ms. Ferrer is a faculty of the College of Education of the Tarlac Agricultural University.