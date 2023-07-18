SENIOR Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra asked local government units (LGUs) to cooperate with contingency plans laid out by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for the transport strike on Monday.

“We request the LGUs to cooperate with the single dispatching system of the rescue assets at the MMDA Command Center on the day itself,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jeepney operators and drivers, who are lobbying against transport modernization, will hold the strike as President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address (SONA) before Congress.

“During the last transport strike, we were able to monitor through the CCTV cameras the convergence of rallyists and could easily call the Philippine National Police to maintain peace and order,” he added.

MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said government agencies would be able to monitor and maintain order in affected routes from the MMDA Communications and Command Center in Pasig City.

The MMDA will have a central dispatch of rescue units for stranded passengers. Transport groups and drivers who will not join the strike will be allowed to operate.

On Tuesday, major transport groups reiterated their commitment to not joining the three-day strike. — Justine Irish D. Tabile