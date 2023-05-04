LOCALLY listed firm Now Corp. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication company to bring high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity to the Philippines.

Under the MoU, OneWeb Network Access Associates Ltd. will bring the connectivity solutions it offers to enterprises, the government, and other customers in the Philippines.

“The integration of multi-orbit satellites provides a surprisingly compelling customer experience in both fixed and mobile applications,” Now Corp. Chairman Mel V. Velarde said in a press release.

“Our alliance with OneWeb and with the support of the United States government to the Now Group will provide a clean, secure, and SLA-based connectivity to critical infrastructures such as banks, hospitals, schools, mining sites, power plants, government, and all other entities under the country’s digital economy,” he said.

The satellite company plans to complete its rollout of global coverage within the year, banking on its fully built-out constellation of LEO satellites.

“This is an exciting partnership that is set to bring transformational connectivity to people, businesses, and government bodies throughout the Philippines. We are thrilled to count Now as a partner and ally in our push to bring true global connectivity,” OneWeb Chief Executive Officer Neil Masterson said.

“By tapping into the power of this global network, Now will be able to extend services into hard-to-reach areas and enhance the speed, latency and resiliency of its existing offerings,” the local firm said.

Previously, Now Corp. tapped Cisco International Ltd. to bring the latter’s 5G solutions to the Philippines. — Justine Irish D. Tabile