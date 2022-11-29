D.M. CONSUNJI, Inc. (DMCI) is planning to bid for three more sections of the country’s first subway project while waiting for the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) call for bidders, its top official said.

“We are waiting for the DoTr’s announcement. We won one section already, then there’s still three more sections that we are bidding for,” D.M. Consunji President and Chief and Executive Officer Jorge A. Consunji told reporters in a recent interview.

In October, D.M. Consunji was awarded contract package 102 of the subway project spanning the Quezon Ave. and East Ave. stations.

According to Mr. Consunji, the three sections being eyed by the company will also be with a foreign partner. He did not disclose whether it will be its partner in the first section, Japan’s Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, he said that the company was advised to start the construction of contract package 102 in the second quarter of next year.

“Sinabihan na kami, ‘next year kayo mag-uumpisa ha.’ Meanwhile, we will get all of these right-of-way [issues] cleared’ (We were told, ‘start the construction next year.’ Meanwhile, we will get all of these right-of-way issues cleared’),” Mr. Consunji said.

Mr. Consunji said he believes that the deferred construction was a good decision as the company does not want to start the project with pending right-of-way issues.

Asked about the time to complete the project, he said a subway is perceived to be built within four to five years. But he clarified that the duration is up to the changes made along the way, adding that it is the company’s first subway contract.

D.M. Consunji is one of the major subsidiaries of listed holding firm DMCI Holdings, Inc.

According to Mr. Consunji, bidding preparation for the project is still in the works as the company awaits the DoTr announcement on the public-private partnership projects lined up for 2023.

“We are waiting for the announcement. [I think] all of these will be clearer in the first quarter next year,” Mr. Consunji said.

The subway line will start in Quezon City’s Mindanao Ave.–Quirino Highway and will end in FTI, Taguig City. Its proposed depot is in Brgy. Ugong, Valenzuela City.

The subway project aims to meet the growing transportation demand in Metro Manila and ease traffic in the Philippine capital. — Justine Irish D. Tabile