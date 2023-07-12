NONPROFIT group EcoWaste Coalition on Wednesday warned consumers against the continued sale of lead-coated paint brushes that are often used in food preparations.

The group said using the paint brushes poses a health risk, especially when the lead-painted handle has started to crumble due to repeated use and exposure to heat.

“The misuse of paint brushes for food preparations, particularly for spreading barbecue sauce, butter, glaze or oil on food, makes it all the more urgent for paint brush makers and sellers, including those engaged in online sale, to ensure that only lead-safe paint brushes are made available to consumers,” EcoWaste Coalition representative Manny Calonzo said in the statement.

National and local governments should take steps to halt such misuse of paint brushes for food purposes, he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave