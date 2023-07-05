THE PHILIPPINES continues to press for support from developed countries in terms of compensating for damages triggered by climate change, according to an official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“We are continuing with our lobby on developed countries to support us,” Gigi Merilo, climate change senior environmental management specialist at DENR, said in mixed English and Filipino in an event hosted by Greenpeace Philippines on Wednesday.

“Maybe we must be steadfast, not only clamor but insistent negotiations for them to really help in being able to adapt to the impacts of climate change — [with the Philippines] being one of the most vulnerable countries,” she added.

Ms. Merilo said the Philippines’ call for support involves capacity building, climate financing, and technology transfer during international climate change negotiations.

In March this year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution led by the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu seeking an International Court of Justice advisory opinion on the obligations of states to combat climate change.

Citing the DENR’s Risk Resiliency Program, Ms. Merilo said they have identified 24 vulnerable provinces in the country which will be prioritized by the agency.

These provinces are Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Masbate, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Western Samar, Southern Leyte, Eastern Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Bukidnon, Sarangani, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Lanao del Sur.

Ms. Merilo also said the DENR intends to build a “portfolio of investment projects” such as watershed protection or rehabilitation, coastal and marine protection, water security or water availability, air and solid waste management.

“Those are some of the projects that some [local government units] and communities have been able to identify, and we hope that this can be budgeted through the General Appropriations Act so this will be a public sector investment,” she said.

In the same event, Greenpeace Philippines launched a disaster risk reduction tool kit for communities, citizen groups, and local governments aimed at building climate-friendly and people-centered disaster risk reduction (DRR) management.

The toolkit features 11 case studies from provinces and cities across the country that show localized solutions in addressing climate risk at the height of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need DRR strategies that support people participation and assert constant preparedness and urgency,” said Greenpeace campaigner Rhea Jane Pescador-Mallari.

“In this toolkit, we showcase emergent, innovative, and grassroot-led programs and practices in order to inspire and motivate local government units and community groups to work together towards climate solutions and climate resilience,” she added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera