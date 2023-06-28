THE NATIONAL Water Resources Board (NWRB) will cut the water allocation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) starting next week to ensure adequate supply.

“For Metro Manila’s water allocation, the board decided to grant the 50 cubic meters per second (m3/s) water allocation for the month of July,” NWRB Executive Director Sevillo O. David, Jr. told reporters on Wednesday.

The agency decided to cut the allocation amid fears that the water level in Angat Dam could no longer supply the water needs of Metro Manila and due to the threat of El Niño.

He said the 50 cms water allocation would cover July, subject to adjustments depending on Angat Dam’s water level.

The NWRB earlier approved 52 m3/s for June 1-15, which it extended until June 30. Normally, MWSS only draws 48 cms from the dam.

As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the water level in Angat Dam had declined to 183.25 meters from 183.52 meters a day earlier, data from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) website showed.

Angat Dam is the main source of water for Metro Manila, accounting for about 90% of the capital’s potable water. — Ashley Erika O. Jose