THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it is making progress on proposals to modernize and upgrade three regional airports.

“For Laguindingan airport, the Swiss Challenge period will end, I think by Sept. 15, so we’ll just wait for that. For the Bohol airport, it is now up for approval by (the National Economic and Development Authority) while Iloilo airport is still being discussed with the proponent,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said on the sidelines of a House committee hearing last week.

For the year, the DoTr is hoping to open the Swiss Challenge on the contract to upgrade and operate Laguindingan International Airport in northern Mindanao, the New Bohol-Panglao International Airport and the Iloilo International Airport.

The timelines represent slippage from its previous Swiss Challenge estimate of August for Laguindingan airport.

The Swiss challenge allows other companies to submit alternative proposals to a project, with the original proponent granted the right to match their proposals.

In February, the DoTr announced that companies were open to challenge the P12.75-billion proposal of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. to operate, maintain, and expand Laguindingan.

The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group— Aboitiz InfraCapital — secured original proponent status (OPS) for the Laguindingan contract, which has attracted two possible challengers.

The Aboitiz group also secured in 2018 the OPS for the New Bohol-Panglao International Airport’s operations and maintenance contract, which will feature a 25-year concession period.

In May, Transportation Undersecretary for aviation and airports Roberto C.O. Lim said the government’s negotiations with Prime Asset Ventures, Inc. which secured the OPS for the right to operate, maintain, and upgrade Iloilo International Airport, are expected to be completed by September. The awarding of the contract will likely take place next year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose