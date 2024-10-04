ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. is partnering with Ireland-based daa International for the upgrade and operations of the Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital will partner with daa International who will assist and lend its expertise in airport operations as technical services advisor,” the company said in an e-mail on Thursday.

The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group has secured the contract to upgrade, operate, and maintain the Laguindingan Airport in Northern Mindanao.

The Department of Transportation said Aboitiz InfraCapital is set to sign the concession agreement for Laguindingan within this month, while it is set to take over the operations and maintenance of the airport by April next year.

“We are excited to take on revitalizing Laguindingan airport and collaborating with stakeholders to create a world-class facility that serves travelers and the community alike,” Aboitiz InfraCapital President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao told the stock exchange on Thursday.

According to the company, the proposed P12.75-billion Laguindingan airport project includes the development, renovation, and expansion of existing facilities.

The company said it intends to fund the budget for the airport upgrade and operations through a mix of debt and equity.

“This will cover the airport’s passenger terminal building, required equipment installation, and airside and landside facility enhancement and development for a 30-year concession period,” it said.

daa International is an Irish airport operations management subsidiary of Ireland’s Dublin Airport Authority.

According to its website, it offers airport operational management services through major global airports like Dublin International Airport, Red Sea International Airport, and King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

“Building on our experience at the award-winning Mactan Cebu International Airport, we are excited to bring our home-grown Filipino brand of airport operations to Misamis Oriental,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital Vice-President for Airport Business Rafael M. Aboitiz.

Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation manages the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The company has also submitted unsolicited proposals for the operations, maintenance, and development of the New Bohol-Panglao International Airport, Bicol International Airport, and Iloilo International Airport.

The group secured original proponent status for the New Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which will undergo the Swiss challenge by November. — Ashley Erika O. Jose