PETRON Corp. seeks to expand its car care center network in the Philippines after opening its 60th and largest outlet to date, the company said on Thursday.

In a statement, the company said its branch in Urdaneta, Pangasinan is part of its expansion plan to meet the diverse needs of motorists.

Its car care center outlet, which opened last month, features nine service bays, Petron said, adding that its one-stop shop outlet also has a full range of automotive repair and maintenance services.

Petron opened six car care center outlets in Quezon City, Makati City, Pangasinan, Iloilo and Surigao City in 2024.

Petron’s attributable net income plunged 65.5% to P1.07 billion in the third quarter from a year earlier, as gross revenue fell 3.1% to P213.9 billion. — A.E.O. Jose