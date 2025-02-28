NLEX CORP. has partnered with China Road and Bridge Corp. (CRBC) for the construction of the new NLEX–C5 Northlink segment, the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) unit said on Thursday.

In a media release, NLEX said it had signed a contract with CRBC for the NLEX–C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 Section 1A project, which has an overall cost of P2.2 billion.

The elevated road will extend the NLEX Mindanao toll plaza to Quirino Highway in Novaliches via an expressway crossing the Tullahan River in Quezon City.

“The Metro Pacific Group actively contributes to driving infrastructure development across the Philippines, focusing on supporting nation-building through an extensive tollway network,” MPTC President and Chief Operating Officer Arrey A. Perez said.

“NLEX–C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 Section 1A will offer 24/7 access for all vehicle classes, facilitating smoother and more efficient travel across the east and west routes of North Metro Manila.”

The entire NLEX–C5 Northlink project spans 11.3 kilometers and is expected to ease daily traffic congestion along parts of Mindanao Avenue and Quirino Highway by providing a direct route for motorists.

MPTC is the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), one of the three key Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose