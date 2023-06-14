PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has declared June 28 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a proclamation, the president said the date was upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, following the 1444 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

The Eid’l Adha is an annual holiday in the country based on Republic Act No. 9849 signed in 2009.

Eid’l Adha and Eid’l Fitr are the two main holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Muslims make up about 6.01% of the Philippines’ total population, according to a 2017 report by the Philippine Statistics Authority. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza