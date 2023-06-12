THE CORONAVIRUS infection rate in the capital region and other parts of the country has been decreasing, pandemic monitoring group OCTA said on Monday.

The seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila decreased to 11.6% on June 10 from 16.7% a week earlier, OCTA fellow Fredegusto P. David said in a tweet.

On the other hand, several provinces in the northern mainland Luzon increased.

“In Luzon, positivity rates went up in Cagayan, Camarines Sur, La Union, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Tarlac,” he said. “Other provinces had a decrease in positivity rate.”

The seven-day rate also fell to 12.5% in Bulacan from 19.9% and in Rizal from 18.5%.

A decrease was also seen in Benguet with a 16.1% seven-day positivity rate from 22.7%, Batangas with 16.2% from 20.5%, and Cavite with 16.3% from 26.0%,

Zambales also posted a decrease with 17.5% from 21.6%, followed by Palawan with 17.9% from 29.6%, Laguna with 18.1% from 22.5%, and Pangasinan with 19.4% from 23.2%.

Meanwhile, the seven-day positivity rate increased in Oriental Mindoro to 48.3% from 43.2%, in Camarines Sur to 34.9% from 34.2%, in Pampanga to 29.9% from 27.5%, and in Cagayan to 28.8% from 27.2%.

At the weekend, Mr. David told BusinessWorld daily coronavirus cases in the Philippines would likely fall to fewer than 1,000 starting this week.

He said any possible COVID-19 infection wave in the future would likely become manageable and would not overwhelm hospitals.

On June 5, health authorities reported that the country had recorded 9,107 COVID-19 infections from May 22 to June 4 with a daily average of 1,301 — 22% lower than the average cases per day from a week earlier.

There were 77 severe and critical cases during the May 22-June 4 period, when three new COVID-19 related deaths also occurred. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza