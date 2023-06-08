THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) is tightening its watch on vape shops across Metro Manila as part of enforcing Republic Act No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act.

In a statement on Thursday, the DTI said less than half or only 229 out of 583 validated physical vape stores have been deemed compliant, while 175 out of 28,584 online vape shops are compliant as of June 1.

Some 26,986 stores are undergoing physical validation.

The DTI said its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) has so far confiscated 13,784 products worth P4.25 million from non-compliant stores, while 72 firms received notices of violation/show cause orders.

“We aim to balance the interest of both businesses/manufacturers and also protect our youth from these harmful substances,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

Majority of the violations involve rules on product packaging requirements; sale of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, their devices, or novel tobacco products; restrictions on product communication, advertisements, and sponsorships; and prohibition on the use of nicotine and non-nicotine products in public places, according to the DTI.

Meanwhile, the DTI said that the FTEB’s adjudication division has received 74 formal charges as of June 1, of which 73 were filed against physical stores and one against an online store.

“The DTI conducts monitoring across major social media and e-commerce platforms to ensure that minors will not have access to these substances online,” the agency said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave