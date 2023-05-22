THE PHILIPPINES posted 12,426 coronavirus infections in the past week, with a daily average of 1,775, according to health authorities.

The daily average from May 15 to 21 was 0.1% higher than a week earlier, the Department of Health (DoH) said in a bulletin. There were 87 severe and critical cases, accounting for 0.7% of the cases.

The agency reported 13 deaths for May 8 to 21.

DoH said 389 of 2,134 intensive care unit (ICU) beds had been used as of May 21, while 4,211 of 18,321 non-ICU beds were occupied. There were 486 severe and critical admissions.

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Inc. last week said admissions in private hospitals had been increasing.

Most of the admissions were “coincidental COVID” — patients were admitted for different health issues but tested positive for COVID-19.

The seven-day positivity rate in the capital region slightly rose to 25.7% on May 20 from 25.4% on May 13, OCTA Research Group fellow Fredegusto P. David tweeted on Monday.

The World Health Organizations has set a 5% threshold for the positivity rate.

Mr. David said the rate in Isabela province hit the red mark as it rose to 67.4% from 36.6%. It also rose in Camarines Sur to 47.95% from 46.5%, and in Quezon province to 43.8% from 42.7%.

Cavite was also on the list with a 36.6% positivity rate, followed by Batangas with 36.1%, Rizal with 36.0%, and Laguna with 35.7%. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza