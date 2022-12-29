AFTER some delays, the ball is now rolling for Philippine sports. President Bongbong Marcos yesterday named Richard Santos Clarin as chairman of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the agency that controls professional sports in the country.

Mr. Clarin will take over the post vacated by Abraham “Baham” Mitra.

It came just a day after the Palace appointed Richard Bachmann as new chair of the Philippine Sports Commission, GAB’s amateur sports counterpart.

Also getting assignments from the Chief Executive were Edward Hayco and Walter Torres as PSC commissioners.

Messrs. Bachmann, Hayco and Torres joined Olivia “Bong” Coo, who was appointed in the middle of the year. — Joey Villar