FEDEX EXPRESS, a subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange-listed FedEx Corp. has launched its one-stop-shop logistics solutions for dangerous goods in Cebu.

The facility can handle shipment of more than 2,200 types of dangerous goods such as paints, perfumes, bleaches and electronic devices with lithium batteries to overseas markets, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“This suite of services gives businesses enhanced capabilities to expand their portfolio and meet the growing demands of their customers,” FedEx Express Philippines Managing Director Maribeth Espinosa said in the statement.

“We hope to open up more possibilities for local businesses to tap into global trade opportunities, as well as contribute towards Cebu’s continuous growth, as one of the country’s key economic and tourism hotspots,” she said.

Dangerous Goods are items or substances that may pose health, safety, or environmental hazards if not handled carefully.

FedEx said it has also recently relaunched its International Economy services,

which gives Philippine businesses with less urgent shipments more flexible connection to 170 markets.