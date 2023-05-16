THE NUMBER of registered births and deaths in 2022 declined by 8.2% and 29.2% year on year, respectively, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

Citing preliminary data from its Vital Statistics Report, the PSA said births last year totaled 1.25 million, declining by 8.2% from 1.36 million tallied in 2021.

The Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) Region had the highest registration of birth, accounting for 15.6% or 195,795 of all births nationwide.

This was followed by Central Luzon with a 12% share (149,939) and capital region Metro Manila’s 10.1% (126,471).

However, Calabarzon’s birth tally last year was lower by 4.2% annually compared with 204,333 in 2021. Registered births in the National Capital Region (NCR) also contracted by 21.4%.

Preliminary vital statistics data from the PSA showed deaths from January to December reached 622,509, falling by 29.2% from 879,429 in 2021.

Calabarzon also accounted for the highest registered deaths with 15.1% of the total deaths last year at 94,084. This was lower by 32% from 138,298 recorded in 2021.

It was followed by Central Luzon with a 12.1% share at 75,397, and NCR with 11.4% at 70,801.

Meanwhile, registered marriages climbed by 12.5% year on year to 401,388 last year from 356,839 in 2021.

Calabarzon had the highest share of registered marriages at 15.2% with 60,831, followed by Central Luzon, 11.8% share or 47,273 and NCR’s 11.8% or 47,245.

The information in the vital statistics report was compiled from tallies generated by city or municipal Civil Registrars during the period, consolidated by the PSA’s Provincial Statistical Offices and then submitted to the Office of the Civil Registrar General as of Feb. 28.

CAUSES OF DEATH

In a separate report, the PSA said that ischemic heart diseases were the leading cause of deaths in the country with 114,557 cases in 2022. This is equivalent to 18.4% of the 622,509 total deaths listed in the January to December period.

Neoplasms diseases were the second-highest cause of death with 63,377 (10.2% share), followed by cerebrovascular diseases with 63,281 (10.2% share).

Meanwhile, deaths due to COVID-19 totaled 17,011 in 2022, declining by 84.9% from the 112,772 deaths registered in 2021.

Deaths associated with COVID-19 are classified into those with the virus identified and not identified at the time of death.

COVID-19 with virus identified accounted for 12,085 or 1.9% of total deaths. Taken by itself, this category would be the 11th leading cause of death during the period.

Some 4,926 deaths due to COVID-19 fell into the “virus not identified” category, accounting for 0.8% of total deaths, or 23rd overall.

According to the PSA, data on COVID-19 deaths were based on death certificates received and certified by health officers of local government units. — Lourdes O. Pilar