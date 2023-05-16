STATE-OWNED Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) is optimistic that the spike in domestic and international travelers in Clark Airport will help drive more development within the aviation complex, according to its top official.

CIAC President Joshua M. Bingcang said the Clark International Airport, located inside the 2,367-hectare Clark Civil Aviation Complex, has posted a growth in passenger volume, flights, and destinations, signaling the recovery of air travel demand.

The Clark Airport handles 17 international flights over 11 destinations and nine domestic routes with 14 flights as of May 15, according to the CIAC.

The Civil Aeronautics Board said in April that international air travel could reach pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2024.

“This is favorable to the CIAC’s business development plans since we are tasked to lure in investments for the aviation complex. Increased passenger volume means more consumer spending and will open up investment opportunities for various commercial and tourism-related ventures,” Mr. Bingcang said.

Mr. Bingcang said the Clark Airport is a “viable and alternative” gateway for investors in aviation and non-aviation related businesses, adding that the government is ready to assist Luzon Integrated Premier Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) in enhancing its operations, which could boost passenger volume.

LIPAD is the private consortium that maintains and operates the Clark airport, while the CIAC has supervision and oversight of activities within the airport complex as assigned by the Department of Transportation.

Mr. Bingcang added that the CIAC has started leasing some 300 hectares of government lands surrounding the airport as part of further development in the complex.

CIAC, a government-owned and controlled corporation, also hosts the Clark Global City mixed-use commercial hub and other locators engaged in manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy, and other non-aviation related industries. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave