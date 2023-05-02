CLARK International Airport Corp. (CIAC) is eyeing more investments by leasing out public land surrounding the Clark International Airport, according to its top official.

“Some 300 hectares of prime leasable lands in close proximity to the Clark airport will easily become profitable with the resurgence of air travelers and visitors at Clark,” CIAC President Joshua M. Bingcang said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government-owned agency is targeting developers for transportation hubs, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) facilities, hotels and casinos, condotels, theme parks, and commercial centers.

“CIAC is eyeing new locators and will focus on low-hanging fruits that’s ripe for the picking, as we have prime leasable lots accessible to a world-class international airport, inside a tourist-friendly freeport zone, with a passenger and cargo railway operational in the next couple of years,” he said.

The privately-managed airport is located within the Clark Freeport Zone, about 94 kilometers north of the capital Manila.

Mr. Bingcang added that CIAC and airport operator Luzon Integrated Premier Airport Development Corp. are “ideal partners” in converting the lands.

“The agency’s marketing and business development teams are also being augmented with personnel which will get involved in local and international trade and investment missions,” he said.

The marketing campaign will use CIAC’s updated masterplan, which includes spaces for mixed-use projects, commercial areas, light industries, and institutional and residential sections at the aviation complex.

CIAC, a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), manages the 2,367-hectare Clark Civil Aviation Complex.

The complex houses the Clark Airport and the Clark Global City, which has locators engaged in manufacturing, information and technology, renewable energy, and other non-aviation-related industries. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave