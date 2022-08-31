BUSINESS process solutions provider TELUS International Philippines has expanded its operations in Iloilo with the opening of a new site in the province’s Pavia business district.

In a statement on Tuesday, TELUS said that the Pavia site is its eighth one in the Philippines and the second outside of Metro Manila.

“Our new facility in Pavia will further enhance our capacity as a leading employer to provide even more career opportunities for residents in the province and support their professional ambitions through our numerous learning and training opportunities,” said Jonabee Beltran-Catura, TELUS senior director of operations and site lead for Iloilo.

“We are excited to open our company’s second new site in Iloilo in the span of a year, contributing to the incredible momentum the customer experience industry is experiencing in the region as it continues to emerge from the pandemic,” she added.

Pia Zapata, TELUS facilities director, said that the Pavia site features areas that are optimal for collaboration, while there are also rooms where team members can work uninterrupted.

“Our company’s goal has always been to create work environments that help our people feel welcome and be productive, and in Pavia, team members can experience a functional, flexible workplace that addresses all their needs with dynamic operations floors and themed meeting rooms,” Ms. Zapata said.

Meanwhile, TELUS International Asia-Pacific Regional Vice-President Rajiv M. Dhand said that the new site has an environment that offers an opportunity for growth.

“Our continued investment in Iloilo, establishing these strong roots, is a testament to our company’s long-term commitment to the people and communities in the province,” Mr. Dhand said.

“At TELUS International Pavia, we have set our sights on reinforcing programs that encourage teamwork, promote diversity and inclusion, and address team members’ needs,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave