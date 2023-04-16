FUEL provider Seaoil Philippines, Inc. was recognized as the top importer in 2022 by the Bureau of Customs in Zamboanga Peninsula, with an import revenue contribution of almost P10 billion.

The independent fuel company said last year’s import revenue was nearly double from the previous year’s contribution.

“We are committed to supporting the needs of our stakeholders, which includes paying the right dues and taxes to the government,” SEAOIL Chief Executive Officer Glenn L. Yu said in a statement on Friday.

Seaoil said it is opening new stations in the Zamboanga Peninsula this year in addition to its existing network of 25 in the region.

The company will also open a depot in the Zamboanga Economic Zone in Zamboanga City in the early part of 2024, with a storage capacity of 18 million liters of fuel.

It will supply the Zamboanga region as well as the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

“The opening of our Zamboanga terminal will enable us to make Seaoil quality products more accessible to our customers and commercial industries in southern Mindanao,” Mr. Yu said.

He also said the company has been introducing “innovations like the PriceLOCQ mobile app, which lets customers lock fuel prices and buy bulk fuel for later use before the next price increase.”