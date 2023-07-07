SEAOIL Philippines, Inc. has reinforced its quality and environmental program by getting certified for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System.

In a press release, the company said Bureau Veritas presented the certificates after Seaoil had built, continuously improved, and maintained its integrated management system.

It said the certificates prove its “continued dedication to provide its customers with quality and innovative products and services, while protecting the environment.”