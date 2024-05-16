CONSUNJI-LED DMCI Homes said its 37-storey Fortis Residences in Makati City is targeted for completion and turnover by December 2027.

As of April, construction of the residential tower has reached the sixth floor with an 18.32% completion rate, DMCI Homes said in a statement on Tuesday.

The mixed-use building adjacent to the property, One Fortis Plaza, which will offer office and commercial spaces, is also currently under construction.

Fortis Residences offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 55.50 square meters (sq.m.) to 154 sq.m., with prices starting at P13.8 million.

The project is expected to generate P12.4 billion in sales, according to DMCI.

Situated along the 5.8-kilometer Chino Roces Ave., which spans from Makati to Taguig, the development provides residents with proximity to main roads such as EDSA, Osmeña Highway, SLEX, and Skyway.

It is also close to the central business districts of Makati, Bonifacio Global City, Aseana, Entertainment City, Bay Area near Mall of Asia Complex, and Ermita Commercial District.

Amenities for open-area leisure activities include a play area, basketball court, and a fitness gym.

The condominium will also feature a sky lounge offering panoramic views of Manila Bay, Laguna de Bay, and a sky deck pool area.

DMCI said each unit will be equipped with essential appliances, including split-type air-conditioning units, cabinets, range hood, water heater for both restroom and kitchen faucet, and digital locksets. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante