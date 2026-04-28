Puregold CinePanalo is partnering with post-production house Terminal Six Post to award post-production grants to the seven full-length feature films making their debut at the 2026 CinePanalo Film Festival. Each film will receive a Terminal Six Post voucher worth PHP100,000, which can be applied toward a range of post-production services, helping filmmakers elevate their final outputs for theatrical exhibition.

In addition to the post-production assistance, Terminal Six conducted a one-day post-production workshop with the producers of each film, further training them on the techniques used to ready films for archiving as well as for distribution to online streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max, among others. The grants provided by Terminal Six are on top of the five-million-peso (PHP 5,000,000) grant that each of the filmmakers will be receiving from Puregold to create the films of their dreams.

Outside of last year’s CinePanalo selections, Terminal Six has an impressive roster of projects worked on, including the recent hit Sunshine, the Netflix original film One Hit Wonder, and the upcoming Quezon biopic. It’s this caliber of production that the CinePanalo hopes each of the full-length feature candidates maximize through their post-production grants.

“We’re excited to once again team up with T6 Post as the official post-production provider of the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival,” says CinePanalo Festival Director Christopher Cahilig. “Post-production is the true unsung hero of all filmmaking, and we’re grateful to have a post-prod partner like T6 that so generously commits itself to making these films not only great stories, but technical marvels as well.”

Mr. Cahilig adds that Terminal Six was chosen as the CinePanalo’s official post-production provider for the second year in a row, because of both the excellent quality of their services and their sharing in the ultimate vision of the Puregold CinePanalo.

“Each of the seven full-length feature films were chosen because of how compelling and interesting they are as stories. With Terminal Six’s help, those stories can be maximized to reach their full-potential,” says Mr. Cahilig. “The CinePanalo Team couldn’t be happier with the way T6 assisted our passionate filmmakers last year, and we can’t wait to see how their services elevate this year’s entries.”

On Terminal Six’s end, the decision to once again take up the mantle as the CinePanalo’s official post-production partner was one of their easiest decisions yet.

“Our continued partnership with the Cinepanalo Film Festival is a testament to our unwavering commitment to championing Filipino creativity and innovation as we aim to nurture homegrown talent and continue to help bring uniquely Filipino stories to life — stories that inspire, challenge, and celebrate our cultural identity,” says Chad Vidanes, Terminal Six Post chairman.

Mr. Vidanes also hopes that in addition to the tangible post-production services, the filmmakers will learn a lot from the seminars Terminal Six will be holding, to allow their movies to be streaming and distribution-ready for a life post-CinePanalo.

“We hope that through our training sessions, the producers of the upcoming feature films see the full, untapped potential of post-production, especially when it comes to distributing their films once the Festival is over,” says Mr. Vidanes.

The 2026 Puregold CinePanalo will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 4 at Gateway CinePlex 18 as well as select Ayala Cinemas. For more information on the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, you may visit the official Festival Facebook page at facebook.com/puregoldcinepanalo.

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