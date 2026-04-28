Puregold Price Club, Inc. is redefining the traditional fun run with the annual Puregold Hakot Relay, turning a race into a timely lifeline as Filipinos confront rising prices of basic goods and household staples.

Kicking off its 2026 Hakot Relay series in Iloilo on April 25, Puregold gave away at least 12,000 grocery packs to runners on the second year of the race, providing them vital support during challenging times.

Each pack contained everyday necessities, from pantry essentials and snacks to hygiene and household cleaning supplies.

Held along the scenic Iloilo Sunset Boulevard, the 2026 Puregold Hakot Relay drew no less than 4,000 from across the Visayas, including Antique, Bacolod, Cebu and Panay.

The event proved to be a showcase of Puregold’s caliber in delivering large-scale, on ground experiences. Building on the success of its inaugural Hakot Relay in 2025, which went viral for its unprecedented race loot, this year’s event gave Visayas runners the signature Puregold race experience, complete with finisher medals, race waves, loot stations with surprise item drops, exclusive event merchandise, and other on-ground activities.

Participants also got to enjoy live performances from top OPM acts, including Pinoy hip-hop icons Skusta Clee and Flow G.

“We’re happy to introduce the Hakot Relay to more regions this year, starting with the Visayas. It’s our way of giving back by helping in a simple but meaningful way. Seeing the positive response from our Iloilo customers and participants makes this leg deeply fulfilling for us,” said Puregold President, Vincent Co.

Watch out for the next legs of the Puregold Hakot Relay, happening in Southern Luzon and Metro Manila soon. These events represent Puregold’s commitment to its mission of bringing a “panalo” experience to Filipinos, especially during tough times.

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