AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) has opened its ALogis Artico Santo Tomas cold storage facility in Batangas.

Formally opened on May 3, ALogis Artico Santo Tomas is the company’s first facility constructed from the ground up compared with previous facilities that were acquired, ALLHC said in an e-mailed statement on May 14.

ALLHC is a subsidiary of listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI).

The new facility increases ALLHC’s existing cold storage portfolio by 5,000 pallet positions, expanding the company’s capacity to 15,300 pallet positions across four facilities. Additionally, the company operates cold storage facilities in Laguna and Cebu.

Powered by renewable energy, ALogis Artico is equipped with 16 cold rooms featuring temperatures ranging from 5°C to -25°C. The facility caters to various clients such as frozen meat, seafood, and chemical industries.

It is positioned within the Light Industry & Science Park III in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and addresses the surging demand for cold storage solutions in the South Luzon region.

“We also aim to help address issues of food safety and security, and to support the country’s growing cold chain sector and its supply chain logistics. Moreover, we look forward to our latest development further energizing the city of Santo Tomas, and the whole of Batangas,” ALLHC President and Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Lao said.

ALI President and Chief Executive Officer Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy said the company aims to achieve a consistent double-digit growth for the cold storage space in the next five years.

“Using the strength of ALI’s strategically located landbank and financial stability, we aim to be a major player in the cold storage space,” she said.

“The team has high aspirations on what we can do to be a major player in the industry, and in the process, contribute to the country’s goals of food security, and hopefully, also to bring down food prices as we improve distribution all around the country,” she added.

ALogis Artico Santo Tomas will be registered with key government agencies such as the Board of Investments, National Meat Inspection Service, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Bureau of Plant Industry to ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

On Wednesday, ALLHC shares declined by 0.5% or one centavo to P1.99 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave