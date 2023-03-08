THE EXPANDED terminal building of the Butuan Airport in southern Philippines was formally opened on March 8, increasing its capacity to 616 passengers from only 248.

“This is in line with the goal to provide locals and tourists with safer journeys to the different parts of the country,” Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo said during the launching ceremony.

Butuan City is the regional center of Caraga in northeastern Mindanao, which covers the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Island.

The terminal expansion project cost P24.5 million.

The airport currently caters to 12 flights daily served by Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines.