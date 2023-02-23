PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has declared Feb. 24 a special nonworking holiday to commemorate the street uprising that toppled the regime of his late father and namesake.

Under Proclamation No. 167, Mr. Marcos said the holiday would allow Filipinos to “avail [themselves] of the benefits of a longer weekend,” citing his government’s holiday economics.

The order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin is on top of the order issued last year that also declared Feb. 25, a Saturday, a special nonworking holiday.

Civic groups are set to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the People Power uprising on the main EDSA highway with various activities, including information drives.

The no-work, no-pay policy covers special nonworking holidays unless there are company rules or agreements “granting payment on a special day,” according to a Labor department order.

Employees asked to work on a special nonworking day should be paid 30% more of their daily pay for the first eight hours of work. Workers who work overtime should receive 30% more of their hourly rate. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza