SENATOR RAFAEL “Raffy” T. Tulfo has filed a resolution calling for a review of existing policies on adjusting minimum wage, citing the need to improve the quality of life of workers, especially those in the low income bracket.

“It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the minimum wage is set at a level that provides workers with a decent standard of living, taking into account factors such as inflation rates,” he said under Senate Resolution 476.

Under the resolution, the senator cited that the P33 wage hike implemented last year for the capital region Metro Manila is inadequate considering rising inflation.

Increases also took effect in other regions at lower rates.

The adjustments put minimum wage in the capital region at P570 and at most P470 in other regions.

The country’s consumer price index quickened to 8.7% in January from 8.1% in December, marking the highest in 14 years or since the 9.1% in November 2008.

Mr. Tulfo said there is a need to “ensure that the policies on the minimum wage increase are fair, effective, and consistent with the needs of the workers and the economy.”

Minimum wage rates in the Philippines vary per region and are set through tripartite boards composed of representatives from the workers sector, employers, and government.

Wage adjustments are assessed based on such factors as cost of living, capacity of employers to pay, and various economic indicators.

Every wage order approved by a Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board is subject to a final concurrence by the secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment.

The Philippines is divided into 17 regions. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan