THE PHILIPPINES posted ​1,101 coronavirus infections in the past week, with the daily average 9% lower than a week earlier, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

Of the new cases, ​two were severe and critical, it said in a bulletin on Monday.

The DoH said it had verified 98 more deaths from Feb ​6 to ​12, six of which occurred on Jan. 30 to Feb. 12.

It said 311 of 2,243 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were used as of Feb. 12, while 3,402 of 17,344 non-ICU beds were occupied. There were 426 severe and critical admissions, the agency added.

The health department said that over 73 million Filipinos or 94.57% of the target population had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, 21 million of whom received booster shots.

In its weekly report published on Feb. 8, the World Health Organization (WHO) said globally, almost 10.5 million new cases were reported on Jan. 9 to Feb. 5, 89% lower than in the past 28 days.

More than 90,000 deaths were reported during the period, 8% lower than a month earlier.

As of Feb. 5, more than 754 million have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with the number of deaths exceeding 6.8 million.

The WHO has said the coronavirus would probably become an endemic disease like influenza as its movements become more predictable. — John Victor D. Ordoñez