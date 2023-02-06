SENATOR Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo has reiterated his call for the Philippines to ban the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait after reports of another domestic worker who was allegedly abused by his employer.

A 34-year-old overseas Filipino worker in Kuwait named Myla Balbag was paralyzed after jumping from a third-floor window to escape from her abusive employer.

The senator, who heads the Senate migrant workers committee, is coordinating with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to check on the condition and safety of the worker.

Ms. Balbag earlier said her female employer became mad at her after discovering that she had been using the TikTok app. She allegedly seized her gadgets and hurt her physically, forcing her to try to escape.

The incident came two weeks after the murder of Jullebee C. Ranara, whose remains were found in a desert after reportedly being abused and killed brutally by the 17-year-old son of her employer.

The Philippines should ask Kuwait to adhere to the terms set by the Philippines, including a public apology to the Filipinos, Mr. Tulfo said.

Kuwaiti employers might have to attend orientation seminars before being allowed to hire overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), he added. They should be briefed about the importance of respect for Philippine culture and traditions, he added.

Agencies should set up a tighter screening process for foreign employers to avoid abuse and maltreatment of Filipino workers, the senator said. These include requiring them to submit a police record and pass a neuro-psychiatric exam.

He also proposed the creation of associations for OFWs and their employers, where meetings will be held regularly to address issues faced by both parties.

Mr. Tulfo also proposed that a regular Filipino festival be held in Kuwait to showcase Filipino talent, culture and tradition.

The lawmaker earlier filed Senate Resolution 448, which seeks to review the standard employment contract governing OFWs in Kuwait. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan