THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) confiscated smuggled goods worth P24.28 billion in 2022, down 14.6% year on year.

Last year’s total amount is lower than the P28.43 billion worth of goods seized in 2021.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency reported that it had a total of 709 seizures last year.

These included illegal drugs worth P11.95 billion, counterfeit goods amounting to P7.69 billion, and agricultural products worth P1.87 billion.

It also noted that 200 Letters of Authority, which provide basis for inspections, were implemented, of which 109 yielded positive results.

Meanwhile, 193 alert orders were also issued, of which 120 were positive for violating customs laws, rules, and regulations.

Almost all or 88.8% of high-risk shipments that resulted in the issuance of warrant and seizure and detention (WSD) were targeted shipments of the Risk Management Office for non-intrusive and physical inspection.

“This is a result of the improved Risk Management System which the BoC has advanced to intensify its intelligence and enforcement capabilities,” the bureau said.

The BoC also noted that all importations of agricultural commodities last year were identified as high-risk commodities, except those under the Super Green Lane category.

Customs is targeting to raise P901.3 billion this year, 24.9% higher than its P721.5-billion goal for 2022. Last year, the agency collected a total of P862.9 billion.

This year, it is expected to collect P570.3 billion in value-added tax (VAT) from imports, P207.4 billion in excise taxes, P105.1 billion in import duties and P18.5 billion in other fees. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson