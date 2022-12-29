THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) has seized uncertified Christmas lights sold in the capital region Metro Manila and unlicensed fireworks in Bocaue, Bulacan after recently conducting enforcement operations in the two areas.

A total of 675 units of uncertified Christmas lights worth P235,505 were seized in the National Capital Region after enforcement operations from September to Dec. 27, DTI reported on Thursday.

The department also said 227 pieces of unlicensed fireworks worth P11,885 were confiscated in Bocaue, Bulacan after an enforcement operation on Dec. 27.

“Out of the 71 monitored retail firms, 10 were issued with a notice of violation (NOV) for selling uncertified Christmas Lights. Moreover, out of the 31 inspected establishments six received an NOV for selling unlicensed fireworks,” the DTI said.

“As part of the due process, the representatives of the stores were given 48 hours to provide an explanation related to the findings of noncompliance,” it added.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said the DTI’s enforcement efforts aim to protect consumers’ right to safety and to remind them to be vigilant when buying Christmas lights and fireworks amid the holiday season.

The DTI reminded buyers to check for a Philippine Standard (PS) mark in fireworks and import commodity clearance (ICC) marks on Christmas lights. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave