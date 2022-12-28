Home The Nation Philippines must be ‘very cautious’ over travelers from China — Bautista
MANILA — The Philippines should be “very cautious” when receiving inbound travelers from China, which is grappling with a sharp rise in COVID case numbers, the Philippine transportation secretary said on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian country could impose measures like testing requirements on visitors from China, but not an outright ban, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters. — Reuters