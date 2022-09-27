THE SECURITIES and Exchange Commission and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) have signed an agreement to fast-track the registration of newly-formed agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations (ARBOs) in Nueva Ecija, a major agricultural province in northern Philippines.

“The DAR has already identified the ARBOs for the said partnership. We will assist them in securing all regulatory requirements for SEC regulation… and provide them with the logistics in the conduct of training,” DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Eden B. Ponio said in a statement.

SEC Tarlac Extension Office Director Richard R. Laus, for his part, said their agency is working to establish and strengthen linkages with various government and non-government agencies, business organizations, local government units, the academe, and other stakeholders.

“This is aimed at establishing, sustaining, and strengthening SEC’s presence, especially in the grassroots level to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

The new ARBOs include the Popolon United Farmers Association of Palayan City; Licabeñong Gintong Butil Farmers Association; Kaakibat sa Bundok Planters Association Inc.; Hope for the Women’s Association; Nagkaisang Gabay sa Bayan ng Gabaldon; Cuyapa Agri-Tubig Upland Farmer’s Association; Systenableng Agrikulturs para sa Malinao na Kasapian ng Kanayunan Inc.; Villarosa Farmers Association, Zaralica Farmers Association; and Masipag Kabangkalan Farmers Association. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson