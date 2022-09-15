CONGRESSMEN on Thursday sought to restore the Commission on Human Rights’ (CHR) originally proposed budget of P1.65 billion.

“What we want is not just to restore the budget but to increase it,” Negros Oriental Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong said at a House of Representatives budget hearing.

The Budget department only gave the agency P878.21 million for next year, 8.3% lower than this year.

CHR Executive Director Jacqueline Ann C. de Guia told lawmakers their operating expenses would suffer the most due to budget cuts. She added that they had not been given any funding for capital outlays.

Party-list Reps. Raoul Danniel A. Manuel and Arlene D. Brosas, Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman and Taguig-Pateros Rep. Ricardo S. Cruz also supported the budget increase.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said the CHR budget should be increased by P200 million. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo